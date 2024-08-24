Hailey and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child

The couple married in September 2018 following a two-month engagement and announced they were expecting their first baby together in May.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are officially parents! The Rhode founder and model, 27, and her musician husband, 30, shared the exciting news Friday that they welcomed their first child together.

Bieber shared an image of the newborn's foot on his Instagram, revealing the child's name in the caption. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the pop star wrote, adding a bear emoji.

The couple first announced they were expecting in a sweet joint Instagram post on May 9. Shared without a caption, the post included a video and photos of the couple, who married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after rekindling their on-and-off romance, from a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii and an accompanying maternity shoot showing Hailey bearing a visible baby bump. Hailey's rep confirmed to PEOPLE shortly after that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time, with a source later telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple was "thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

Since then, Hailey has continued to document her pregnancy on social media, sharing frequent baby bumpdates and gushing about her excitement at entering motherhood. Opening up about her pregnancy in a May 15 post to her Instagram Story, the pregnant model revealed that her "biggest" pregnancy craving was "egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce," before joking, "and no you're not allowed to judge!!" Prior to that, the expectant mom shared several new photos of her belly in a carousel documenting her "summer so far" on July 10.

Although the couple shared their pregnancy news amid rumors of marital troubles and a possible divorce, a source told Us Weekly that the Biebers' "bond is stronger than ever," with a separate source telling ET Hailey and Justin were "trying to keep everything sacred during this special time." The source said that as they awaited their little one's arrival, they had been "spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular." The source added that Justin was "doing little things to take care of Hailey... He's at her beck and call and the sky is the limit. Whatever she needs, he's sure to get."