Justin Bieber’s Rep Speaks Out On Rumors Singer Has Relapsed

Those speculating on Justin Bieber’s supposed relapse might find it’s too late to say sorry. A representative for the pop singer denied all the recent rumors of the singer’s relapse into hard drugs, telling TMZ it’s “absolutely not true.”

People online speculated on Bieber’s sobriety after he exhibited strange behavior during a skincare pop-up held by his wife. The rep says that Bieber is actually in some of the best shape of his life, working on new music while parenting his newborn son with wife Hailey Bieber.

The What Do You Mean? singer will turn 31 this week, and the rep says the past year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

As the singer focuses on his upcoming birthday, the rep says Bieber is focused on his family, and the speculation on his health is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Bieber recently posted a message to himself on his Instagram story on February 20, according to E! News, that said: “Its time to grow up… Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules,” he said.