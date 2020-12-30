Justin Bieber Makes NSFW Comment About Wife Hailey Bieber's Jaw on New Year's Eve Post

✖

Justin Bieber got more than a little NSFW when talking about wife Hailey Bieber on a recent Instagram post, prompting a hilarious back and forth between the newlyweds in the comments section. The "Yummy" singer shared a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year’s Eve performance on social media Monday, prompting Hailey to gush in the comments, "My jaw??? On the floor."

Justin then responded, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest," prompting his wife to reply, exasperated, “omg please go to sleep." Fans couldn't believe the interaction. "Justin Bieber is a good Christian boy about everything but his wife and that’s how it should be," one person tweeted of the exchange. "Well that escalated rapidly," another added. A third said of the two, "The people in the quotes are so pressed, y’all do realise they’re married. they make jokes like these to each other it’s not that deep. Some of y’all never had a healthy stable relationship where both sides equally make these jokes and it’s shows."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin's cheeky comments came just days after he called Hailey the "absolute love of my whole existence" in a sweet Christmas message. "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence. Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple cozied up in blankets and robes on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin tied the knot with the and "Holy" singer in September 2019, and the singer told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month that he was waiting on the model's directive before they decide to start having children. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," Justin said when asked about his hopes for a family. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few." Asked if there was anything specific the two were waiting on before beginning to try, he explained that while there was nothing specific, he wanted Hailey to feel completely ready before she dove into motherhood. "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's OK," he explained to the talk show host.