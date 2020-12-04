Justin Bieber Lashes Out at 'Sad Excuse of a Human' Who Sent Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey

✖

Justin Bieber is calling out a "sad excuse of a human" who encouraged Selena Gomez fans to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber, online. The singer took to his Instagram Story Thursday to call out the unidentified person for encouraging fans of his ex-girlfriend to "f—ing bombard" Hailey's Instagram Live with comments about "how Selena is better."

"Go after her, please. Let's all go after her," the person says in the video shared by Justin. While the "Holy" artist said he didn't want to engage with that kind of negativity, he wanted to share this "so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day [basis]." He continued, "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right."

Regardless of how difficult this kind of harassment can be, Justin vowed not to let the video "steal my joy." He said, "I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small. The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY."

Hailey also addressed the call to action on her own Instagram Story, showing empathy for the person generating such negativity. "I usually stay quiet and don't acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental [health]," she said. "But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior."

The model added that she only wants to "support, uplift, and encourage" other women in the entertainment industry and "wish them nothing but love and success," which is what she hopes all her followers do as well. "Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!" she concluded.

Justin and Hailey have been subject to vitriol from some Selena Gomez fans since they began their relationship. Gomez herself addressed her fanbase's attacks in October 2019, saying in an Instagram Live, "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."