Justin Bieber Says He Wants as Many Kids as Wife Hailey 'Is Wishing to Push Out'

Justin Bieber is leaving the timing of starting a family up to wife Hailey Bieber. The "Yummy" singer shared his thoughts on having kids during Tuesday's interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the talk show host that he's saving space on his back for tattoos honoring his eventual kids after marrying the daughter of Stephen Baldwin in September 2019.

"How many kids are you going to have and when?" asked DeGeneres. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," Justin answered. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few." Asked if there's anything the couple is waiting for to spark their decision to begin trying for kids, Justin explained, "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's OK."

DeGeneres told the star, 26, that she was "hoping" that would be his answer. "I know how much you love kids, and you're going to be such a great dad, but I think that's really important," she told him. "[Hailey] should wait until she's ready." Justin has been vocal about his love of kids and desire to have a family in the past, telling the daytime host in March when asked a similar question about timing, "I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body."

"I want to start my own family, in due time," Justin also told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in February. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure."

As Hailey celebrated her 24th birthday last month, her husband gushed over their connection on Instagram, sharing a number of stunning photos of the model. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," he wrote in the caption. "I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."