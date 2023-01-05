Julia Fox Gives Details of 'Best Celebrity Date' She Hints Was With Drake

Julia Fox is opening up about the best celebrity date she's ever been on, which the Uncut Gems actress hinted may or may not have been with Drake. Fox dished on the elaborate outing during Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, answering a viewer question about her star-studded dating history with a recollection of her best date.

"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," Fox, 32, shared, earning laughs as she added, "It was great, yeah." When host Andy Cohen asked who took her on said date, Fox admitted it was "obviously an A-lister," but otherwise played coy, telling the audience, "I can't say. I really can't say."

During WWHL After Show, Cohen pried a little more, asking Fox if Drake was the celebrity who took her on that date. After a few moments, Fox responded, "Maybe," giving a roll of the eyes and a smirk before telling the Bravo host that he "shouldn't have given me that shot." Cohen's guess isn't the first time Drake's name has come up with Fox in terms of her dating history.

In February 2022, she addressed rumors on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that she dated the "God's Plan" rapper back in 2020. "He's a great guy and a gentleman... and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out," Fox said at the time. "I wouldn't say that we were dating."

The model's most high-profile romance of course came when she dated rapper Kanye West last year after meeting on New Year's Eve. The two would go on to date for a couple of months before West began to post problematic rants on social media concerning his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Despite their romance making headlines, Fox told Cohen that her fling with West was nothing serious.

"We were literally together for like a minute," Fox said Thursday. "I don't think he even knows my full name or anything." Asked if she was ever "Kanye's dominatrix," Fox added with a cheeky smile, "I think he would have liked that, but it just never got there." She continued, "I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year and I have been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."