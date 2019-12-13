Julia Fox Responds to Viral Photos of Her Grocery Shopping in Underwear

✖

Julia Fox is brushing off criticism after the Uncut Gems actress sparked a social media conversation about appropriate attire after being photographed going grocery shopping in Alexander Wang underwear, a long denim jacket and matching denim knee-high boots. After the actress' images went viral, she took to her Instagram Story to share some of the memes people had made with them, making it clear she wasn't taking any criticism to heart.

"When it's laundry day but you have errands to run," one of the memes Fox shared reads. Underneath the photo, the star noted, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol." Fox's daring fashion choices have made headlines throughout 2022 after she and rapper Kanye West's brief romance thrust her into a larger spotlight than before.

(Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband first was spotted with Fox in New York City after they met in Miami during a New Year's Eve party. Soon after, the pair posed for steamy PDA photos for an Interview magazine feature, in which Fox said she and West had an "instant connection." Before their night out in NYC, Fox revealed that the Grammy winner brought her to "an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

"I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" she added. "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride." Throughout the next month, the two were spotted jet-setting to Los Angeles, Paris and Miami, even celebrating Fox's 32nd birthday together before splitting up ahead of Valentine's Day.

Fox told The New York Times that while she did attempt to "make it work" with the Donda artist, their relationship wasn't "sustainable" for her. "I tried my best to make it work," the model explained. "I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?" She continued, "It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."