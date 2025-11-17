Joy Behar Reveals ‘Very, Very, Very Painful’ Injury That Caused Her Absence on ‘The View’

Joy Behar is back on The View after a “very, very, very painful” injury caused her to miss four days of filming the ABC daytime talk show.

The 83-year-old panelist returned to The View on Friday after missing shows from Monday to Thursday, revealing to the audience that her time away was due to an injury she suffered after “dropping an iPad” on her foot and breaking her toe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

“Now, I’ve been off for a few days as you might have noticed,” Behar said during Friday’s broadcast. “Here’s what happened: I dropped my iPad on my foot and I broke my toe.”

Behar then lifted her foot up onto the table, showing off three of her toes that were being splinted together with a bandage. “What they do is they put the toes together, because it’s broken,” she explained. “And it’s very, very, very painful. I do not recommend you dropping anything on your toes.”

Behar’s co-star, Ana Navarro, 53, then revealed that their fellow panelist, Sunny Hostin, tried to convince Behar to buy a “bigger” iPad just a couple of weeks before her injury, with Behar joking that it was a “very sadistic” suggestion in retrospect.

“Manny and I hear that Joy has dropped this iPad on her foot,” Hostin, 57, added of how she and her orthopedic surgeon husband, Emmanuel, reacted to the news of Behar’s injury. “So I texted Joy, I said, ‘Manny’s having office hours. Would you like him to go to your house to look at your foot? That didn’t happen, but Manny said, ‘Have her send me a picture of her foot.’”

(The View/ABC)

While Behar insisted at the time that she had no swelling or bruising after the incident, Hostin revealed she was sadly mistaken.

“When he got that picture, her third toe looked like her big toe,” Hostin recalled, as Behar joked that she couldn’t see the bruising on her foot because of the “glamour lighting” in her home.