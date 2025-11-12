Injured Joy Behar Misses 2 Episodes This Week on ‘The View’

Joy Behar has now missed three consecutive episodes of The View, worrying fans of the series.

After the TV host didn’t appear on Tuesday or Wednesday’s episode (she normally has Mondays off), her fellow host Whoopi Goldberg addressed fans on air about Behar’s health condition.

Previously, Tuesday’s episode saw Goldberg tell the audience “Joy is out today, hopefully she’ll be back tomorrow,” as her and her co-hosts—Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin—interviewed Democratic Senator John Fetterman about his decision to side with Republicans in the ongoing government shutdown.

Today’s episode finally saw Goldberg reveal why Behar had missed two episodes in a row.

“Well, hello, hello, hello, and welcome to The View, y’all!” she said. “Now, Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow.”

There is currently no word on Behar’s current condition.

Despite her absence, The View is making headlines all the same, especially for the interview with Fetterman.

Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, heavily criticized the Pennsylvania senator for giving in to Republicans on the government shutdown, telling him “you had momentum” thanks to the strong number of Democratic victories in last week’s election day.

“Why give in now? Why bring a butter knife to a gun fight?” she asked. “Are you willing to gamble that the GOP will negotiate in good faith once the government reopens, because if that gamble is wrong, half a million Pennsylvanians that you represent, their healthcare costs will skyrocket if you’re wrong? And I believe you are wrong.”

Fetterman responded by telling Hostin “I don’t need a lecture,” before repeating himself and saying “I don’t need lecture from, whether it’s Bernie [Sanders] or the governor in California, because they’re representing very deep blue populations and a lot of those things were part of the extreme.”

The View airs every weekday on ABC.