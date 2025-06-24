‘The View’ Host ‘Almost Died’ During an Episode

One of the hosts of The View nearly died while the cameras were rolling on a recent episode.

Sunny Hostin was chowing down during a cooking segment with former View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos, who was there to promote her new cookbook.

Matenopoulos served the group some “wonderful” Greek food when her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said something that gave her cause for alarm.

“I have a terrible allergy to walnuts, and as I’m eating the food, Alyssa asks, ‘Are those walnuts in here?’ And she says yes. So I panic immediately,” Hostin said on Friday’s episode.

She frantically wrote a “death note” to Griffin before flagging down the show’s executive producer Brian Teta.

“I’m looking at Brian and he’s like, ‘Is everything OK?’ No, it’s not,” she said.

Thankfully for the 56-year-old star, the show’s medical team worked quickly to ensure nothing bad transpired.

“Our Disney nurses are like superheroes,” she continued. “Nurse Jan came in with an EpiPen. She was testing me. I had Benadryl. I was scared.”

As for Griffin, she admitted she “couldn’t read [the note] at first… but then I also wanted to be like, ‘Would you leave me your Gucci shoes if you passed?’”

Episodes of The View air weekdays on ABC.