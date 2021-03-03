Josie Canseco Showcases Injury in New Workout Video

✖

Even a broken foot can't stop Josie Canseco from getting in a sweat session at the gym! The model, 24, shared a video to her Instagram Tuesday of her workout for the day, modified after she injured her foot in an unknown incident. Canseco was clearly nursing her foot in a medical walking boot as she went through her routine and wrote in the caption that a "broken foot couldn’t even keep me from doing what I love."

The daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco was spotted rocking the boot over the weekend as well, photographed resting her leg on the lap of rapper G-Eazy at a Hollywood Hills party. While the pictures, obtained by Page Six, had people speculating the two were a couple, her rep told the outlet that everything between the pair was simply platonic. "For the record, there’s no relationship romantically between the two of them," they clarified Monday. "They’re old friends. That’s how she wants to maintain it."

Canseco is "newly single" and "just enjoying life," her rep added, following her split from YouTuber Logan Paul. Paul confirmed in November that the pair had split after first being spotted holding hands in early 2020. Canseco had previously dated The Hills star Brody Jenner following his breakup with ex Kaitlynn Carter, but the two split after just two months in October 2019.

Canseco and Paul quarantined together and were "pretty serious," he confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in May, but it would only be a few months before he revealed on his podcast ImPaulsive that the two were no longer together. "I mean, I didn’t really plan — It’s hard. We’ve had the conversation ‘How do you tell the world it’s over…. I’ve always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public so I don’t feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don’t feel like it," he said in November. "It was a special time for both of our lives. It just didn’t end up working out."

There was drama between Josie's father and Paul as well, with the former athlete threatening to beat up the social media personality on Twitter in late November. Josie said on the Between Good & Evil podcast with Charlotte D' Alessio that she even blocked her dad out of her life until he stopped going after her ex. "I'm just like, 'Fine; then I won't speak to you as long as you're doing this and bringing in my personal life, my relationship, to your social media for attention and money and clout," she said. "I have no respect for that, so do not speak to me as long as this is where your perspective is at in life."