Josie Canseco Spotted out With G-Eazy After His Ashley Benson Breakup

Josie Canseco was spotted with rapper G-Eazy over the weekend as she celebrates her Maxim Mexico cover shoot. The model has been linked with other big names like Brody Jenner and Logan Paul, but now rumors have sparked again on whether she's a taken woman or not. G-Eazy recently split from longtime friend Ashley Benson after they fell hard for each other, and fast, but now it looks like the rapper and Canseco are cozied up.

According to a source, the two are just friends and have known each other for quite some time and were just enjoying their time together. "Josie was out celebrating her Maxim Mexico covers, she's new singly and they were just hanging out," an insider told Us Weekly. "They've known each other for a few years and they are just friends." However, those who were around the two that night say Canseco had her legs wrapped over the musician as they snuggled on the couch. They were also spotted whispering in each others ears and went off alone on several occasions throughout the evening.

The 24-year-old is the daughter of MLB star Jose Canseco and and was thrusted into the spotlight in 2015 when photographer Bryant Eslava took a photo of her dancing at Coachella that went viral. According to her rep, she's "newly single" and "just enjoying life." Canseco was also recently seen out with internet sensation Tana Mongeau. The two were leaving Saddle Ranch in Los Angles when they were met with photographers outside of the restaurant. As the two were getting into the car, they were asked several questions about what they're up to these days and Canseco was also congratulated for her recent magazine spread.

As for G-Eazy and Benson, the two quickly grew their romance, but it almost ended as fast as it started. The two linked after Benson and model Cara Delevingne ended their relationship of two years. "Ashley and G-Eazy fell hard for each other fast," an insider told the outlet. "Everything moved really quickly, and they were obsessed with each other. Recently, things took a hard turn for the worse." The two were first linked in May 2020. The two originally bonded over their interests in music, however, they ended up "arguing all the time" which is what ended their relationship. As their romance died out, the source said that "Ashley is the one who ended things."