Josie Canseco has been grabbing headlines over the past few years for her relationships with Logan Paul and Brody Jenner. Furthermore, her interactions with her father, controversial MLB alum Jose Canseco, often stir up conversation. However, she looks to finally be ready to step out of their shadows and make sure the public knows her for her modeling and other creative endeavors first. Case and point, she took charge of her Maxim Mexico cover shoot, and the results are stunning.

In a series of images Canseco shared on Instagram, she showcased all kinds of settings, outfits and accessories all while looking as gorgeous as ever. However, Canseco, 24, made sure to note that she was the one who directed and produced the issue, meaning she selected the collaborators and made her vision for the issue happen.

"This project has been in the works for some time now and I’m excited to share my first ever SELF directed/produced magazine issue for Maxim Mexico," Canseco wrote in on the gallery's captions. "Picked some of my favorite people to create this with and couldn’t be more ecstatic about the outcome. We shot 3 different covers/stories that feel relevant to my life and who I am. Thank you to everyone involved."

The Playboy and Victoria's Secret model also went on to share some of her thought process behind the photoshoots. She wanted to embrace the "rock n roll girl" side of her, among other facets of her personality. Canseco notes she was inspired my Lana Del Rey, Kehlani and Marilyn Manson (a notably controversial choice given recent events).

"I always wondered if it was normal to be one person yet also have 4 other personalities inside my mind. Sometimes it’s fun to play a different role; put on some Rolling Stones and become that careless rock n roll girl," Canseco explained in another caption. "I’ve always been easily influenced by music, so for this shoot, we played some songs that brought out those different characters I wanted to capture. We ranged from Lana Del Rey, to Marilyn Manson, to Daughter, Kehlani, even t.A.T.u. Sometimes I’m confident, sometimes I’m tough, sometimes I’m vulnerable, and sometimes I’m just Jos. I think embracing our alter egos is one of the most exhilarating things we can do."

In another post with selections from the Maxim Mexico shoot, Canseco detailed her first job, a retail gig at Brandy Melville, and how it led her to where she is now. "My first job I had was working in retail for Brandy Melville at 16, which is also how I initially got scouted in the model world. They picked me up from folding clothes in front, to being one of their main instagram girls," she explained. "From there it was a domino effect of exposure and work. I did a YouTube reality show when I was 17 called Summer Break; it was my last summer home in Los Angeles before I tried to sign to an agency and move to New York."

"Luckily the game plan worked out. I signed worldwide to Next Models and flew to New York. I was in model apartments and in debt for the first years of my career, but because my first job when getting to New York was Love Magazine with David Sims [and] Katie Grand, my team and I had faith in my future."

She added, "The amount of rejection and criticism I endured was shattering at times, but if you want something bad enough and love what you do, you have persevere no matter the cirmcumstances. Adamant about my success, things finally started to translate. Eventually I found myself seconds from walking out onto the Victoria Secret run way, and it all came full circle."