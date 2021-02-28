Josie Canseco Reportedly Dating YouTube Star Logan Paul Following Fling With Brody Jenner

Logan Paul has a new lady in his life as he gets ready to possibly square off against Antonio Brown in the boxing ring. The controversial YouTuber is reportedly dating model Josie Canseco, who was previously linked with The Hills star Brody Jenner, TMZ reported Wednesday. The couple started dating “recently,” the outlet reported, after years of being in the same friend circles.

The pair are “very happy” together, a source close to them told the outlet, and were spotted together for the first time Sunday at the Rose Bowl flea market.

Canseco and Jenner split in October after a source told TMZ they decided they were on “different pages in life” and not compatible after first being linked in August following his split from ex Kaitlynn Carter.

As for Paul, the YouTuber has been embroiled in a public spat with former New England Patriots receiver Brown last month after challenging him to a fight on social media. Brown responded on Twitter by writing: “Square up [Logan Paul],” which Paul responded to with, “I’d drop you faster than the Patriots.”

Brown soon after revealed to Complex that he was serious about fighting the internet personality.

“Yeah, I’m going to be out in Vegas,” Brown said. “If Logan confirms, if he’s serious about it. I don’t want him to be writing checks you can’t cash, you know, you’re coming after me for a couple of months. So I finally just hit him up like, ‘Hey man, I’ve seen this too much.’ He must really want to make this happen.”

Paul added to TMZ soon after, “In my mind, this whole thing seems…They say if it’s too good to be true it probably is. In my mind, I’m getting that feeling because I genuinely do not know how serious AB is.”

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty