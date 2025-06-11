Joshua Jackson Facing More Personal Drama as ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Fate Hangs in Balance at ABC

When it rains, it pours, and it’s pouring right now for Doctor Odyssey star Joshua Jackson.

Not only is the fate of his TV show hanging in the balance, with the Ryan Murphy-produced series still without a renewal a month after the finale aired, but the 46-year-old is having a tense legal battle with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

Last month, the couple was publicly feuding over where their 5-year-old daughter will go to school. At the end of last month, Jackson filed a motion for an emergency custody order modification, with court documents alleging that Turner-Smith changed their daughter’s school without his permission. They currently have joint custody over their daughter, Juno.

In the documents, Jackson claims that his ex-wife is saying it’s “no big deal to force Juno to start over with a new school,” and that he is worried she is “attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school.”

The couple got together in 2018, and married in 2019. Their daughter was born in 2020, but settled their divorce in May 2025.

Jackson is requesting in the court order that his daughter continues to attend the school she’s currently at for the next academic year until him and Turner-Smith can come to an agreement.

While Jackson is known for his network TV roles in series like Dawson’s Creek, Fringe, and Doctor Odyssey, Turner-Smith is known for her high-profile roles in big movies like Queen & Slim, After Yang, and White Noise. She has also appeared in The Witcher‘s prequel series and in the Star Wars series The Acolyte on Disney+. She will next appear as the star of Tron: Ares alongside Jared Leto.