Update on ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson’s Divorce From Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson and actress Jodie Turner-Smith have successfully resolved most aspects of their marital separation through mediation, though a contentious dispute regarding their young daughter’s education remains unresolved, according to court documents examined by TMZ.

The former couple, who initiated divorce proceedings in October 2023, have established a temporary arrangement granting equal custody of their daughter Juno, with financial matters largely settled through professional mediation. Legal filings reveal Jackson will provide $2,787 monthly for child support while delivering a one-time payment instead of ongoing spousal maintenance, as TMZ reports.

Despite reaching consensus on most separation terms, the estranged pair remains at odds over their 5-year-old’s educational future. Turner-Smith, represented by prominent divorce attorney Laura Wasser, asserts that a previous court stipulation grants her decision-making authority regarding their daughter’s school selection—a right she claims Jackson refuses to acknowledge, according to documentation obtained by TMZ.

The Queen & Slim actress maintains she conducted thorough research to identify an appropriate educational institution for their child that would accommodate reasonable proximity to Jackson’s residence. Despite these considerations, she alleges the Dawson’s Creek alum continues withholding cooperation regarding the school transition planned for the upcoming academic year, as People magazine details from court filings.

This educational disagreement has escalated significantly, with Turner-Smith now petitioning the court to enforce the existing order and seeking $75,000 in legal expenses specifically related to resolving this school-centered dispute.

The couple’s relationship followed an accelerated timeline after their initial meeting at Jackson’s birthday celebration in 2018. Their courtship progressed swiftly to engagement and then a courthouse wedding that occurred prior to public knowledge of their romantic involvement. They welcomed their daughter in April 2020, approximately eight months after their August 2019 marriage.

Turner-Smith addressed the challenges of their evolving post-separation parenting arrangement during an October 2024 media interview with Glamour magazine. “It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone because you’re used to being with your child all the time,” she explained, adding, “But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out.”

Their separation became public when Turner-Smith cited irreconcilable differences in divorce paperwork filed in October 2023, concluding their four-year marriage. The former couple participated in a full-day mediation session with judicial oversight in May 2024, which resolved temporary custody arrangements for the upcoming school year but evidently left educational decision-making powers in dispute, according to TheGrio‘s reporting.

Jackson, currently starring in the medical drama Doctor Odyssey, and Turner-Smith continue sharing equal parental time with their daughter while navigating this final contested aspect of their separation agreement. The court will ultimately determine whether to enforce Turner-Smith’s claimed authority over educational decisions and whether Jackson will bear responsibility for her legal expenses related to this specific disagreement.