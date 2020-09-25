✖

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki's girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, shared a new photo of the couple's 10-month-old son Avery on Wednesday. Meyer listed all the things she is grateful for in Avery, including his laughter, smiles, and the surprising lessons he has to offer. Galecki, 45, and Mayer, 23, welcomed Avery in December 2019. The couple has been together since 2018.

The new black and white photo shows Meyer holding Avery's hands as he looks towards her. His face is away from the camera to protect his privacy. "I’m grateful for every breath he takes, every smile, laugh, cry. I’m grateful for the lessons in love he brings," Meyer wrote. "I’m grateful for his fluidity in emotion, it reminds me to be present and accept the flow of my own emotions. I love you sweet Avery, my smallest, biggest teacher."

Meyer has shared a few photos with Avery on Instagram, and always makes sure to hide his face. Galecki did the same when he shared a photo on Aug. 22 with his friend, country singer Randy Houser. The two stars both posed for photos with their children, with Galecki adding the hashtag "unlikely pals' next generation."

While Galecki has not opened up about his life as a new dad yet, his former Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco recently told Us Weekly he is a great father. Cuoco said she "can't wait" to finally meet Avery. "[Johnny] sends me pictures constantly. He's very proud," the Harley Quinn star said. "It's really, really sweet. He's always wanted to have a baby so I think this was really exciting for him."

Galecki and Meyer have been dating since at least 2018 when he first appeared on her Instagram page. The two made their relationship official by attending the Emmys together in September 2018, although they did not make their red carpet debut until the E! People's Choice Awards two months later. They also walked the red carpet together at the Golden Globes in January 2019.

The two announced they were expecting a baby together in May 2019. "So happy to announce that we are having a baby," Mayer wrote at the time. "There couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy. We appreciate as much privacy in this time as we are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you."