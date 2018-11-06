‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s Next CBS Project Revealed

Big Bang Theory will end after its current season, and series star Johnny Galecki’s next big CBS project has now been revealed.

According to Deadline, Galecki will co-executive produce Bait & Tackle, a new multi-camera comedy from creator/producer Linda Figueiredo (Stuck In the Middle).

The series will reportedly revolve around “three adult siblings who must step up to run the family business—a small town bait & tackle shop—when the family patriarch retires.”

No word on when the show could make it to air, but it likely would not debut until at least summer or fall 2019.

Galecki’s hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory will end after its current season, which will leave the actor free to work more behind-the-scenes. However, if The Conners — ABC’s new Roseanne spinoff — gets a second season, there is a chance that he could turn up more often on that series.

The 43-year-old was initially unsure if her would be appearing on The Conners, after guest starring in the since-cancelled Roseanne revival, previously telling Late Late Show host James Corden that scheduling issues could possibly have prevented him from making a cameo on the show.

“I still love all those people there, and I still have a high school crush on that character, and we’re talking about it and trying to get the schedules figured out, so fingers crossed,” he said at the time.

Fans of the show were delighted to later hear that he would in fact be making an appearance on The Conners.

While his role as David on the original Roseanne made his career, The Big Bang Theory made Galecki a household name in the new millennium. In 2014, he shared in an interview that his time on Roseanne helped him to be ready for his comeback role as Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS comedy.

“My experience makes me a bit more schooled in rolling with those changes in front of the audience—it’s something I really like, and I think the cast finds it exciting,” he said. “But as far as the show working as a whole, I had no idea.”

“That’s not to say that I didn’t have faith in it, but I’ve done quite a few things that I thought would strike a chord and they didn’t,” Galecki added. “See, you don’t know about those because nobody saw them. [Laughs.] But there’s no recipe, no matter how hard you work or how hard you commit.”

“I think a lot of it has to do with chemistry, and I did feel that. I had a new excitement for the show when they hired Kaley [Cuoco-Sweeting] and Kunal [Nayyar] and Simon [Helberg] for the second pilot that we did,” he continued. “With everyone doing their thing at the table reading, it just made sense. And that’s not something that you can necessarily foresee or cast. It just happens or it doesn’t.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.