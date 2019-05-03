Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Alaina Meyer: 8 Things to Know About ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star’s Girlfriend

Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, announced Friday they are expecting their first child together. The couple has been together since last summer and their relationship has only heated up since then.

Galecki, 44, has been a household name for more than a quarter of a century, first as David Healy in Roseanne and then as Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory. However, his girlfriend is still unknown to most.

Galecki first appeared on Meyer’s Instagram feed in July 2018, when he posed for a Polaroid photo with Meyer and Dee Larson. In September 2018, they made things official when she shared photos of the couple getting ready for the Emmys. They also walked the red carpet together for the first time at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November 2018.

Meyer’s Father is a Vietnam Veteran

View this post on Instagram My everything A post shared by Alaina Marie Avery Meyer (@alainamariemeyer) on Jun 19, 2016 at 6:35pm PDT

Meyer’s father, John Stryker Meyer, was a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and served in the Vietnam War as a Green Beret. He has also self-published three books about his experiences overseas, and all are available at Amazon.com.

In June 2016, Meyer shared a photo with her father, calling him, “My everything.”





Meyer Visited the ‘Big Bang Theory’ Set

Meyer frequently stopped by The Big Bang Theory set during production on the show’s final season. Her most recent visit came late last month, with her friends and their children tagging along for the ride.

“The nuggets came to visit last week [heart emoji] we loved watching [Galecki] in his element, killing it at what he does while being the most generous and amazing human,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

Galecki First Appeared on her Instagram Page in July 2018

It is not known how Galecki and Meyer met, but the couple have known each other since at least last summer. In July 2018, Galecki made his first appearance on her Instagram page, appearing in a Polaroid photo with Meyer and fashion designer Dee Larson. Since then, they have been almost inseparable, taking trips across the country and attending Hollywood events together.

They Got Tattoos of Each Others’ Initials

Meyer’s Instagram page is filled with photos that show off her tattoos, so it must have come as no surprise that she got a tattoo of Galecki’s initials. She had “JG” tattooed on her right forearm, just above a black skull. For his part, Galecki had “AMM” and a heart tattooed on his left hand.

“Gone country and branded by babe,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

Galecki Met Meyer’s Family Earlier This Year

In March, Meyer shared a black and white photo with two family members and Galecki.

“I’m feeling so grateful after our family vacation,” Meyer wrote in the caption of a black and white photo. “We made memories that will last a lifetime and we were surrounded by such genuine, loving people the whole time. I’m filled up with love and gratitude for the people in my life and the lessons we encounter to grow closer to our highest selves.”





The Couple Is Not Married Yet

Galecki and Meyer sparked engagement rumors in December 2018 when they shared photos taken at a Florida Georgia Line concert in Las Vegas. one of the photos showed the couple clearly wearing rings on the third finger of their left hands. However, Meyer sought to squash any rumors of an engagement or secret wedding by writing, “#notmarried” in the caption.

They Made Their Relationship Official With Photos Before the Emmys

In September 2018, the couple made their public debut. They appeared together at the Emmys, but did not walk the red carpet as a couple. Meyer shared a group of photos taken before the ceremony. In November 2018, they also made their red carpet debut at the E! People’s Choice Awards and walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January.

“Oh wowza, what a wonderful year it had been,” Meyer wrote to celebrate New Year’s Day. “One of my biggest blessings this year was falling in love with this amazing man. I’m so grateful for all of the lessons I have learned over this year and all of the memories I’ve made with family and loved ones. I loved 2018 but I am ready for 2019 and all of the magic to come. HAPPY NEW YEAR.”

The Couple Are Expecting Their First Baby

Meyer and Galecki announced they are expecting their first baby on Friday. The two asked for privacy and gave no further details.

“So happy to announce that we are having a baby! There couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy,” the couple shared. “We appreciate as much privacy in this time as we are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you.”