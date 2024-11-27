Country Singer’s 4-Year-Old Son Hospitalized: Chuck Wicks’s Wife Shares Family’s Harrowing Experience

Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi Rosa are opening up a recent medical scare affecting their 4-year-old son Tucker. In a Nov. 11 Instagram post, Rosa revealed that the youngster was hospitalized on Sunday, Nov. 10 after he experienced “extreme difficulty breathing” amid a battle with croup, a very contagious respiratory infection that causes the voice box and windpipe to swell, per Cleveland Clinic.

“We had an eventful Sunday afternoon/evening with a little ride in the ambulance downtown to Vandy ER,” Rosa wrote alongside a gallery of images of their son at the hospital. “Tucker is doing great this morning, but we had another scare where he was having extreme difficulty breathing from croup.”

Rosa went on to express her gratitude Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, writing, “From the after hours clinic, to the team in the ER, EVERYONE was top notch. So kind and helpful every step of the way and made sure Tucker had everything he needed to make him as comfortable and calm as possible.” According to Rosa, the Vanderbilt team even “brought the cool led light up device, iPad and toys.”

Thankfully, little Tucker was able to come home after a short hospital visit, Rosa sharing after “several hours, a couple breathing treatments, and steroid shot later, we are back home and cozy. And Tucker is back to his favorite activity of swinging his rope.”

Now a few weeks out from his health scare, Tucker appears to be doing great. In a Tuesday post to her Instagram Story, Rosa showed her youngster getting into some mischief at home, writing alongside a photo of Tucker standing on the stove, “what in the actual hell?!?! Not even sure how he got up here. I turned away for two secs. Thank God we hadn’t cooked anything this morning. I’m gonna have a dang heart attack with this kid!”

Wicks and Rosa welcomed Tucker on Dec. 4, 2020, the same day the country star released his song “Old With You,” after struggling with infertility. Opening up to PEOPLE about their journey to conceive, the country artist said, “As a man, the last thing you want someone to tell you is you can’t do this. It makes you feel small. It makes you feel like you’re not a man.”

The couple, who married in June 2019, underwent in vitro fertilization and were able to get one chromosomally normal embryo. They announced the pregnancy in June 2020, sharing upon Tucker’s arrival that December of that year, “Well…. he’s HERE!!!!! @kasirosa and I are beside ourselves with so much joy and love for our baby boy!!!”