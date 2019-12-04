‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal Photo

Big Bang Theory alum Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, are officially parents! On Wednesday, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, with a heartwarming announcement to their respective Instagram accounts.

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” Galecki captioned a photo of himself and Meyer holding their newborn son’s hands. “Thank you for all of your love and support.

Meyer also announced the news on her own account, sharing the same message alongside a colored version of the photo her actor boyfriend shared.

News of their little one’s arrival was met with a round of congratulations from their followers, who flocked to the comments section of both posts.

“Congratulations,” one fan wrote. “Much love for your three.”

“Congratulations— I’m SO happy for you!!!” another added.

“Wow!! Congrats love, wishing you all the happiness in the world!” commented a third.

“Congrats! This will be your best role yet,” another congratulated the couple.

At this time, the couple have not revealed any further details regarding their bundle of joy, including date of birth and name.

After going public with their relationship in September of 2018, Galecki and Meyer announced in May of this year that they were pregnant, making the officially announcement via a statement shared to social media.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the statement began. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Shortly after, Meyer made the announcement on her Instagram account, writing that “there couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy” and again asking for privacy.

In May, the couple revealed that their little one on the way was a little boy, the couple hosting a messy gender reveal party that they documented on social media. In the weeks that followed, the couple continued to document the pregnancy, sharing frequent baby bump updates.