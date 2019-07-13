Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Flaunts Slim Pregnancy Figure

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki’s girlfriend Alaina Meyer shared a new photo on Instagram on Tuesday, July 9 to show off her slim figure during her pregnancy. The couple announced Meyer, 21, is expecting in May. They later held a gender reveal party, in which they revealed they are having a baby boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaina Marie Avery Meyer (@alainamariemeyer) on Jul 9, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

On Tuesday, Meyer posted a trio of photos from a ranch, with the simple caption “Dream state.” She is seen wearing a revealing beige dress with tall cowboy boots.

Fans were stunned by the beautiful photos.

“Beautiful lady. Even more so with that precious little life waiting with you,” one fan wrote.

“Such a babe. Love that dress! What a gorgeous cut,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous pictures! You, the view, it’s all beautiful!!!” another Instagram user typed.

Galecki, 43, and Meyer announced they are about to become first-time parents in a statement on May 3.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple said. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

A few weeks later, they shared photos from their messy gender reveal party, which ended with the two covered in blue paint. “A day I’ll never forget,” Galecki wrote, alongside a photo of the couple kissing.

“I can not wait to raise a baby boy with my love. He will follow in his fathers footsteps of being a generous, loving, chivalrous fellow,” Meyer wrote on Instagram.

On June 16, Meyer marked Father’s Day by sharing more photos from the gender reveal party. She posted a collage of photos with Galecki and her father.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most important men in my life,” Meyer wrote at the time. “I am so grateful for them both. My father has always been such a solid figure for me and has always been there with open arms and love to give. Now I get to celebrate Johnny stepping into fatherhood which is going to be so amazing to watch because I know this man is going to shine and be such an amazing dad. Happy to celebrate these fantastic men today.”

Meyer and Galecki have been linked since at least September 2018, although Galecki began appearing in photos on her Instagram page in July 2018. They made their red carpet debut at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018.

In May, Galecki also finished playing Leonard on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory after 12 seasons.

