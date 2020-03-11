‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Says Ex Johnny Galecki Is a Great Dad

There’s no bad blood between Big Bang Theory stars, and exes, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Cuoco even told the publication that the pair are still in touch, along with the rest of the cast of the CBS series. During the interview, she also discussed just how well Galecki has taken to fatherhood.

“We definitely have a group chat,” Cuoco said about herself and her former Big Bang Theory co-stars. “It started up a little recently actually and [we] just kind of see what everyone’s doing. Johnny has a baby now.”

She went on to note that while she hasn’t met Galecki’s baby boy in person, she “can’t wait” to meet him.

“[Johnny] sends me pictures constantly. He’s very proud,”she continued. “It’s really, really sweet.”

“He’s always wanted to have a baby so I think this was really exciting for him,” Cuoco added about her ex.

According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Galecki previously dated from 2008 to 2010. But, both of the actors have since parted ways. Cuoco has since wed Karl Cook. As for Galecki, he’s moved on with Alaina Meyer, with whom he welcomed his baby boy in December 2019.

On Dec. 4, Galecki took to Instagram to share the happy news about their little one.

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself and Meyer holding their son’s hands. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

The pair originally announced that they were set to become parents back in May 2019.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,”Galecki said in a statement on social media. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Galecki’s girlfriend wrote a similar statement on her own Instagram account and added that “there couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy” and again asked that fans respect the couple’s privacy as they head out on their parenting journey.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty