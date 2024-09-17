American Idol winner Laine Hardy is stepping into a whole new stage of life after proposing to girlfriend Jordan Gautreau, who is currently pregnant with their first child.

The NFL cheerleader shared the news of her engagement and pregnancy via Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 7, quoting Taylor Swift's "But Daddy I Love Him" as she wrote, "The secret is out.... I'm having his babyyyy." The Instagram announcement included footage of the moment Hardy, 23, popped the question to Gautreau, getting down on one knee for her while holding a bouquet of flowers as he proposed.

"We are so excited for this chapter of our lives. Looking forward to God's plan for us. The biggest surprise and the easiest YES!" Gautreau added alongside photos of her showing off her engagement ring and revealing she's due in 2025. "Can't wait for our new title as parents and to plan a wedding #partywiththehardys." Hardy and Gautreau, who cheers for the New Orleans Saints, haven't shared the story of how and when they first got together.

Hardy made headlines in 2019 after winning Season 17 of American Idol, competing against fellow finalists Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg. In September 2021, Hardy released his debut album, Here's to Anyone. Less than a year later, in April 2022, Hardy was arrested when an ex-girlfriend claimed he planted a recording device in her dorm room. Hardy ultimately avoided spending time behind bars for his charges, but announced soon after his arrest that he and his record label were parting ways.

(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"I was just 17 years old when I first tried out for American Idol, and at the time, I couldn't have ever imagined where I was headed," Hardy wrote on Instagram in October 2022. "Since then, I've been able to tour across America, play for our troops in Asia and make new fans in Europe. I had to grow up quickly and I am still learning more about myself every day."

He continued, "The teams at 19 Entertainment and Disney Music Group have given me so much support and guidance, and I will forever be grateful and now it's time for me to take my career in a new direction and I am figuring that out."

On Friday, Sept. 6, just before the announcement of his engagement to his pregnant girlfriend, Hardy announced his new song "That Man" had been released.