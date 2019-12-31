Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Reveals New Photo of Their Baby Boy

Johnny Galecki’s girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, shared a new photo of herself holding her and Galecki’s tiny newborn son, and fans are absolutely gushing over it. In the post, Meyer stands with the baby boy across the room from the camera and in the caption explains a “series of events I never knew would make me so happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaina Marie Avery Meyer (@alainamariemeyer) on Dec 29, 2019 at 2:10pm PST

“Got pooped on in the bath, soaked in breast milk, somehow managed to knock a plant off the counter and get soil everywhere on white carpet and clean it all one handed with a rockstar baby in my arms,” Meyer wrote. “Somehow this was the highlight of my night last night because I had a beautiful boy smiling up at me. And today, I became an Auntie. Life’s good (this photo was taken pre poop bath).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why am I jealous?” Galecki commented on the post.

Many of Meyer’s Instagram followers took to the comments to send well wishes her way. “That’s the key to a joyful life – a heart full of gratitude.

“Your (sic) a rockstar mom. Just keep being you and you and your little man will be fine,” another said.

“Best memories/joys are the ones that don’t go as planned!” someone else wrote.

“Nothing in this world beats being a parent. And that ‘rockstar baby’ will bring even more blessings to you, and your family,” someone said.

Meyer and Galecki confirmed the arrival of their son earlier this month, thanking fans for their “love and support.”

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world,” Galecki captioned a photo of himself and Meyer holding their son’s hands. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:35am PST

The Big Bang Theory star confirmed in May that he and Meyer, who first went public with their relationship in September 2018, were expecting their first child together. “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” Galecki’s statement read. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”