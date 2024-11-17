Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman’s Son Just Got Married

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son is a married man, likely putting a smile on his face and making mother Beth Chapman proud. Garry Chapman posted photos of his nuptials on Instagram.

“Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate,” Chapman wrote, citing Mark 10:9 in the Bible. “Grateful to begin this sacred journey with the one God has chosen for me.”

Chapman’s wedding happened at the Fall Creek Falls State Park in Tennessee, taking the plunge right in front of the rocks near the falls. He shared several photos from the event, to the delight of the many fans that watched him grow on television and social media.

The wedding comes a few years after Chapman started on his path to law enforcement, making strides in the years after his mother’s passing. Beth Chapman passed away in June 2019, following a long battle with throat cancer. Her ashes were scattered at sea, with the finale showing this and her memorial service in Colorado.

Garry Chapman has his own health woes in 2020, though the cause was a little more evident. The bounty-hunting son was involved in a four-wheeler accident that left him with a concussion, multiple fractures and a long recovery.