Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson's Alarming Text Messages Revealed in Unsealed Court Documents

Johnny Depp's friendship with Marilyn Manson was brought up in the actor's recent defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and now alarming text messages between the two men have been revealed in unsealed court documents. Entertainment Weekly reports that among the newly unveiled communications, was one wherein the shock-rocker texted Depp about a possible groupie. "My new fan meet and greet girl Looks like you need it. Trust me. I'll send a pic. 18," Manson wrote.

The embattled rock star, who has faced numerous sexual assault and rape allegations over the past few years, also texted Depp about an "amber 2.0" situation, writing: "Lindsay just [pulled] an amber on me...please delete." The former Pirates of the Caribbean star replied, "I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior...it is f—ing real my brother!! My ex-c- is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!" Manson responded, "I got a serious police amber type scenarios with L's family. I'm f-ing stressing. I don't know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way." It is unclear who Manson was referring to, but he is currently married to photographer Lindsay Usich.

Other unsealed documents from the trial included a deposition from Ellen Barkin, who had a romantic relationship with Depp back in the mid-90s. In her testimony, Barkin claimed that Depp gave her drugs before their first sexual encounter. In a recently released deposition, Barkin spoke candidly about what allegedly happened between the two of them, saying, "He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, 'Oh, come on Ellen,' or whatever."

She added, "I protested a little and then – not too much. And that was that." The former Animal Kingdom star went on to clarify that she was not accusing Depp of assault," adding, "He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f—." The actress also said she "wasn't surprised" when Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine at her. "There was always an air of violence around him," she said. "He's a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see."

The unsealed texts and deposition come a little over two months after the end of Depp and Heard's trial. On Wednesday, June 2, the trial jury delivered their verdict, ruling that the actress defamed her ex in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which he was not explicitly named. Heard and her legal team stated that they planned to appeal the verdict, which they since have.