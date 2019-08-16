‘Animal Kingdom’s Ellen Barkin Posts Cryptic Tweet That Enrages Fans After Major Death

Animal Kingdom actress Ellen Barkin recently posted a very cryptic tweet in reference to a major death on the show, and it has fans enraged. Animal Kingdom is a TNT crime drama that is based on an Australian show of the same name. The series follows the Cody family, who are essentially a modern-day gang of outlaws run by family matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody. Barkin has been playing Smurf ever since the series debuted by in June 2016. To date the series has four seasons under its belt.

Please Note: Spoilers Ahead for Animal Kingdom Season 4

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, in the penultimate episode of Season 4, Smurf was killed off after being shot by her son, Joshua “J” Cody. Barkin has since taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on her character being killed off, and it seems as if she could be throwing shade.

Next episode Smurf’s will is opened. She left her boys a hit tv show. 😘

Carry on Codys…well, maybe not all Codys — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) August 15, 2019

Many fans of the show have since responded to her tweet, and the overwhelming majority of them are very angry about Smurf’s death.

“I shall not carry on! I always imagined myself as the illegitimate black Cody son. For heaven’s sake I’m still grieving!!” one fan exclaimed.

@AnimalKingdom has made a big mistake losing you, and Smurf. You made the show, and the whole storyline! I don’t know how this show could ever be the same. Rest in peace Smurf!💔 — Darnell Cox Cate 🖤 ☮️ (@darnellcc) August 16, 2019

“Did you request to leave or did they write you out??” another user asked. “Just watched last weeks episode sure going to miss your great acting skills.”

“I really don’t see how they can have a season 5. The show revolved around you, and with you gone… I’ll watch but I’m very disappointed that they got rid of my favorite actress! [sad face emoticon] Can’t wait to see what you do next,” someone else chimed in.

Almost 12 hours after watching your death scene and I’m still a bit shaken when I think about it….lol. Your acting was absolutely superb & I hope you win much deserved awards for it. — kittycatsrule (@kittycatsrule) August 15, 2019

“I’m with everyone else! I told my mom the show is obviously being canceled now right? She said nope renewed for next season! I said that’ll be the last, no way the show will make it without Smurf,” one other fan offered.

The Season 4 finale of Animal Kingdom is scheduled for Aug. 20. The series has also been renewed for Season 5.

Photo Credit: TNT