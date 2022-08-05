Ellen Barkin Alleges Johnny Depp Gave Her Drugs Before Their First Sexual Encounter

Ellen Barkin and Johnny Depp had a romantic relationship back in the mid-90s, and now its been revealed that the actress claims Depp gave her drugs before their first sexual encounter. In a recently released deposition, which was taken as part of Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Barkin spoke candidly about what happened between the two of them. The deposition had been sealed but was recently unsealed, per Us Weekly.

"He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, 'Oh, come on Ellen,' or whatever," she alleged in the recording. "I protested a little and then – not too much. And that was that." The former Animal Kingdom star went on to clarify that she was not accusing Depp of assault," adding, "He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f—." The actress also said she "wasn't surprised" when Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine at her. "There was always an air of violence around him," she said. "He's a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see."

The unsealed deposition comes a little over two months after the end of Depp and Heard's trial. On Wednesday, June 2, the trial jury delivered their verdict, ruling that the actress defamed her ex in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which he was not explicitly named. In her first statement after the ruling, Heard wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she continued. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.," Heard added. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly." The actress and her legal team stated that they plan to appeal the verdict, which they since have.