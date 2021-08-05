John Travolta Sells His Home Near Scientology Headquarters for $4 Million 

✖

John Travolta reportedly sold his home in Clearwater, Florida, near the Church of Scientology headquarters, for $4 million. The Saturday Night Fever actor sold the home a little over a year after the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. Tom Cruise and Kirstie Alley, two other high-profile celebrity Scientologists, still own homes in Clearwater.

Travolta listed the home for $4.65 million in March, reports the New York Post. While the final sale was a little short of that price, Travolta still made a profit as he bought the home for $3 million in 2017. The waterfront home has five bedrooms and five and a half baths. It sits on 1.2 acres of land and is located in a heavily gated community. Each room has panoramic views of the coast. There is also a two-story family room, a dining room, kitchen, and breakfast space. The new owners can also enjoy an infinity-edge pool, a one-room cabana, and an artist's studio with a bathroom.

The Pulp Fiction star, 67, originally bought the mansion under the Hawker Investment Trust, which also lists his sisters as trustees. He also used the trust to sell an $18 million Los Angeles mansion in January 2020. The trust was also listed as the owner of Travolta's mansion in Ocala, reports the Tampa Bay Times. His 7,000-square-foot Ocala mansion sits on a 9.5-acre lot. It famously includes a private airport strip with enough space for two planes. Travolta and Preston reportedly bought that home for $3.5 million. The mansion includes an aviation-themed entryway with a compass on the floor and airplane models as decoration.

Preston died on July 12 after a private battle with breast cancer. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote on Instagram. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Travolta and Preston married in 1991 and had three children, Jett, Ella Bleu, 20, and Benjamin, 10. Jett died in January 2009 after suffering a seizure at 16. Ella is now following n her parents' footsteps as an actor. She was recently cast in Get Lost, a modern reimagining of Alice in Wonderland. The movie is being written and directed by Daniela Amavia, with Ella starring as Alicia, who goes on a wild journey in Budapest.

"I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project," Ella wrote on Instagram to announce the project. "I’m a very proud dad," Travolta commented.