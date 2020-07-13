Kelly Preston and John Travolta: All the Sweetest Photos With Their Kids

Kelly Preston died Sunday at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with cancer, leaving many fans to reflect on her life and family. A star in a number of films, including Jerry Maguire and What a Girl Wants, Preston was married to actor John Travolta, her husband on nearly 30 years. After Travolta dropped to one knee and proposed on New Year's Eve in 1990, the couple walked down the aisle and said "I do" on Sept. 15, 1991 when Preston was two months pregnant with their first son, Jett. They welcomed Jett in April 1992, with daughter Ella coming in April 2000 Their youngest child, Benjamin, was born in November 2010 after Preston and Travolta tried for three years to conceive. As fans continue to pay tribute to Preston on social media, many are revisiting od social media posts from the family. Many of these posts, offering an inside glimpse into their lives, have since become places for fans to post tribute in the wake of the actress’ passing. Keep scrolling to see some of the best image of the Travolta family.

In May of 2018, Travolta shared another throwback photo that gave fans a glimpse into their lives years ago and his love for his wife and daughter. Sweetly captioned "my girls," the image showed Travolta, Preston, and Ella adorably laughing and smiling. The post drew plenty of comments, with one person writing, "beautiful family," and another person calling it "wonderful."

In what would be her final Instagram post on June 21, just three weeks before her death, Preston paid tribute to her husband. Sharing a photo a family photo of herself, Travolta, Ella, and Benjamin as well as an image of Travolta with their late son Jett, the actress celebrated Travolta on Father's Day. In the post, she called him "the best one I know, we love you."

On Mother's Day of this year, Ella Travolta shared a sweet throwback photo from her childhood of herself and her mother catching some sun on the beach. In the post, which has since become a place for many fans to pay tribute to Preston, Ella said that her mother was "beautiful inside and out, hard working and the most amazing mother and wife. I love you so much!!!"

To mark Father's Day 2018, Preston shared a family photo featuring herself, her husband, Ella, and Benjamin. She called Travolta the "kindest, most wonderful father, husband and man I know" and said that his "heart knows no bounds and I love you completely."

In May of 2018, Preston gave fans a peek into what goes on behind closed doors, or more specifically, the shenanigans she and Benjamin get up to when they are in a hotel suite. In a video shared with her more than 325,000 Instagram followers, Benjamin could be seen doing some gymnastics on the bed, performing a perfect backflip. Preston captioned the clip by writing, "what really happens when you are in your holding suite waiting to do press..."

In April of 2019, Preston took a moment to reflect on a more painful part of her life: the death of her 16-year-old son Jett. Jett died in January of 2019 while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas. Staying at their vacation home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island, Jett hit his head on the bathtub after suffering a seizure. In her post addressed to her "sweet love, Jett," Preston said that he would be "in our hearts forever." Bringing awareness to autism, she went on to send her love to "all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them."