John Travolta's Daughter Ella Gets Bangs for First Time in 10 Years in Stunning Hair Transformation

Ella Bleu Travolta is rocking a brand new look. The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston debuted a new hairstyle over the weekend, and she channeled a little throwback energy for the 'do. The Gotti actress showed off her hair transformation on Instagram, revealing that got bangs for the first time in about 10 years.

Sharing a selfie of herself in the car alongside an adorable throwback photo from herself sporting bangs when she was younger, Travolta quipped, "I haven't had bangs since I was about 9... so here we go again I guess! At least for a little while." Her new hairstyle got rave reviews from her followers, with several likening her to Liv Tyler. One person wrote, "You look like a young Live Tyler! Gorgeous," with another adding, "Beautiful! You look a little like Liv Tyler! So pretty." Several others, however, said the 21-year-old looks just like her parents, one person commenting, "Aw you're such a beautiful mix of your parents."

Travolta got the new 'do just days after celebrating her 21st birthday on April 3, her first birthday since the death of her mother. To mark the special occasion, her father shared a touching Instagram tribute, in which he wrote, "Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!" The sweet message was shared alongside a photo of Travolta posing amid a flowery backdrop. For her part, Travolta took to her own account to share a message of gratitude for all of the birthday wishes. That post marked her last before she changed up her hairstyle.

The new hairstyle also comes amid an exciting time for the 21-year-old, as she recently landed a role in the Daniela Amavia-directed film Get Lost. The film is billed as a modern-day take on Alice In Wonderland, with Ella set to star as Alicia/Alice, "who goes on a wildly magical trip into the wonderland that is Budapest," according to a Deadline report. While backpacking through Europe to fulfill her mother's last wish, she meets a strange girl who takes her on a wild adventure. Along her journey, she meets a mysterious young man and a collection of other strange characters. Along the journey, she learns more about herself. Sharing the news with her fans, Travolta expressed her excitement when writing, "I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project."