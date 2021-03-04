✖

After starring alongside her father in a Super Bowl commercial, Ella Bleu Travolta, the 20-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, will star in a new movie titled Get Lost. The casting news comes a few weeks after she danced with Travolta in a Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial, alongside several other celebrities. Ella also appeared in Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019), two movies starring her father.

Get Lost will be written and directed by Daniela Amavia, reports Deadline. It is billed as a modern-day take on Alice In Wonderland, with Ella starring as Alicia, who takes a wild trip in Budapest. During a backpacking trip through Europe to fulfill her mother's last wish, she meets a strange girl who takes her on a wild adventure. Along her journey, she meets a mysterious young man and a collection of other strange characters. Along the journey, she learns more about herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Travolta (@ella.travolta)

This is Amavia's second movie, following her 2015 debut, A Beautiful Now starring Abigail Spencer. Production will start on location in Budapest this summer. It will be financed by producer Michael Mendelsohn's Patriot Pictures and Capital Management. Lynn Kressel is the co-producer and Natalie Perrotta is an executive producer. According to the film's IMDb page, Edouard Philipponnat, Jella Haase, and Katja Reimann will also star.

Ella excitedly shared the news on her Instagram page Wednesday. "I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The actress's previous Instagram post was a birthday message for Travolta, who turned 67 on Feb. 18. She shared a photo of herself with Travolta and her younger brother, Benjamin, 10. "Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known," Ella wrote alongside the photo. "You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us, and loving us, and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you, Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday."

Ella's mother, Preston, died in July following a private battle with breast cancer at age 57. Travolta and Preston married in 1991 and were also parents to Jett Travolta, who died at age 16 in 2009. Preston also starred in Old Dogs with Travolta. The last film she made released in her lifetime was Gotti. She finished making Off the Rails with Judi Dench before her death.