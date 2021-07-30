John Travolta Shares Photo of Daughter Ella in Her Starring Role: 'I'm a Very Proud Dad'

✖

John Travolta couldn't be more proud of daughter Ella as she embarks on her biggest acting role yet. The Grease actor, 67, shared just how happy he was for his daughter Thursday, posting a photo on Instagram of the 21-year-old in a light blue dress for her new movie Get Lost, a live-action reimagining of Alice in Wonderland in modern times.

"I’m a very proud dad!" Travolta added in the comments of his daughter, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston. There were plenty of people encouraging Travolta in the comments, including Sammy Hagar, who wrote he "can't wait" to see Ella in the film. "Ella was the sweetest, at the Cabo Wabo a few months back," he wrote. "Naturally beautiful, relaxed, elegant and I know she's a superstar like your dad."

Ella announced in March that she was starring as Alicia in Get Lost, who encounters the mysterious William during a backpacking trip through Europe with her boyfriend and goes on an overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland. She shared Thursday a video from set in Hungary, saying, "I am so honored and happy to begin this adventure on such a wonderful project with such an amazing cast and crew. Stay tuned…"

Travolta has been involved in his daughter's entertainment career from the start, admitting in May 2019 on The Talk that he was a "ridiculous" stage dad. "I'm behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves," he said at the time. "My wife, Kelly, gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great."

Travolta's family has been mourning the loss of Preston after she passed away in July 2020 at age 57 following a two-year private battle with breast cancer. On the first Mother's Day without Preston since before their wedding in 1991, the Saturday Night Fever actor thanked her in a sweet Instagram post for being such a wonderful mother to Ella and sons Benjamin and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009 due to a seizure. "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," Travolta wrote in the caption. "We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day."