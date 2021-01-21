Peek Inside John Travolta's Lavish Florida Mansion

John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston called a lavish Florida estate their home for three decades, and Travolta still lives there, often sharing peeks at his private life on Instagram. The couple's 7,000-square-foot home sits on a 9.5-ace property that famously includes its own airport strip. The airport reportedly has enough space for two planes and the runway is 7,500 feet long, according to Closer Weekly. Today, Travolta shares the home with his two children, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 10, and their adorable dog Jinx.

The Saturday Night Fever actor's home is located in Ocala, Florida in the Jumbolair Aviation Estate. The community itself overs 550 acres and was built just for wealthy residents who want to fly in and out without having to go to a public airport. Travolta and Preston reportedly bought the home for $3.5 million, according to Velvet Ropes. Travolta has 16 garages for his car collection and has six aircraft.

Back in 2005, Architectural Digest published several photos from Travolta's home, revealing just how dedicated he is to aviation. He designed a floor motif himself for the entrance hall, which included airplane models and a compass on the floor. He hired Sandra Hilliard to copy a mural for a 1937 Fortune advertisement that included plans in the air for the dining room walls. There is a "grownup playroom" where Travolta has a 1989 painting of his Learjet. “Michael Eisner was our first dinner guest,” Travolta told Architectural Digest. “He looked at our planes and said, “‘My God, I get it. Within an hour we can be on our way to Paris.’”