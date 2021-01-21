Peek Inside John Travolta's Lavish Florida Mansion
John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston called a lavish Florida estate their home for three decades, and Travolta still lives there, often sharing peeks at his private life on Instagram. The couple's 7,000-square-foot home sits on a 9.5-ace property that famously includes its own airport strip. The airport reportedly has enough space for two planes and the runway is 7,500 feet long, according to Closer Weekly. Today, Travolta shares the home with his two children, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 10, and their adorable dog Jinx.
The Saturday Night Fever actor's home is located in Ocala, Florida in the Jumbolair Aviation Estate. The community itself overs 550 acres and was built just for wealthy residents who want to fly in and out without having to go to a public airport. Travolta and Preston reportedly bought the home for $3.5 million, according to Velvet Ropes. Travolta has 16 garages for his car collection and has six aircraft.
Back in 2005, Architectural Digest published several photos from Travolta's home, revealing just how dedicated he is to aviation. He designed a floor motif himself for the entrance hall, which included airplane models and a compass on the floor. He hired Sandra Hilliard to copy a mural for a 1937 Fortune advertisement that included plans in the air for the dining room walls. There is a "grownup playroom" where Travolta has a 1989 painting of his Learjet. “Michael Eisner was our first dinner guest,” Travolta told Architectural Digest. “He looked at our planes and said, “‘My God, I get it. Within an hour we can be on our way to Paris.’”
Tall ceilings
View this post on Instagram
Preston died in July 2020 at age 57, following a battle with breast cancer, which she never discussed publicly. The couple married in 1991. Their family was previously struck by tragedy in 2009 when son Jett died at 16 years old. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote on Instagram of Preston. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."prevnext
Dressed to the nines at home
View this post on Instagram
Since Preston's death, Travolta has been more active on social media to share photos of his family with his legion of fans. "I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," Travolta shared on Thanksgiving. On Jan. 1, he shared a video with their new dog Jinx to wish everyone a happy new year. Scroll on for more photos Travolta has shared from inside his home.prevnext
Thanksgiving 2019 in the dining room
View this post on Instagram
prev