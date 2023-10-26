John Stamos Reveals What Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Said at Bob Saget's Funeral

John Stamos is sharing the special words Full House alums Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared with their former cast members as they honored their late on-screen father Bob Saget last year. Tuesday, Stamos opened up about the somber event while discussing his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"They came to Bob's funeral, and it was so beautiful," Stamos told host Howard Stern of the Olsen twins, who both played youngest daughter Michelle Tanner on Full House. "They got us all together and said, 'We love you. We loved our childhood. We're grateful for you guys, we thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us. We have such fond memories.'"

He added that "everyone just needed to hear that" as they mourned the loss of Saget, especially because Mary-Kate and Ashley were notably not involved in Netflix's Fuller House revival. Their lack of involvement in the reboot made headlines, but Stamos insisted that the Olsens simply were no longer acting, having retired from the spotlight to focus on their work in fashion. "They weren't acting, and I don't think a real offer came through," said Stamos. "So, I was like, 'OK, I get it.'"

Saget's death brought the entire Full House cast together, however, as the beloved comedian died on Jan. 9, 2022, after suffering head trauma from an unwitnessed fall. Stamos recalls the moment he learned Saget was dead in his memoir, revealing that he initially thought his friend was the subject of an online death hoax until he received a phone call from Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo.

"When I switch callers over to Kelly, all I hear is a wailing scream. I hit the ground in the parking lot and my knees slam down on the asphalt. 'Nooooooooooooooooooooo,'" he writes in his book. "My son is still sound asleep in the backseat of my car. I pull myself together to drive home and start making calls. First to [wife Caitlin McHugh], she's in disbelief. She calls her parents to come watch Billy. Then to Dave [Coulier]. 'Dave, Bob Saget is dead.' ... I call Lori [Loughlin], who's on the eighth hole of Lake View Country Club golfing with her husband [Mossimo Giannulli]. 'Bob is dead, Lori.' She tells me later she dropped to her knees like me. Billy wakes up. 'Daddy?' I love you, son." Stamos adds later, "I'm still not ready to accept that he's gone. Not sure I ever will be."