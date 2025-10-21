John Stamos Doesn’t Mince Words About ‘Full House’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin’s ‘Narcissist’ Ex Mossimo Giannulli

John Stamos isn’t mincing words when it comes to Lori Loughlin’s “narcissist” estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Following the news that Loughlin and Giannulli had separated after nearly 28 years of marriage, Stamos revealed that he’ll always have his Full House co-star’s back.

Stamos, 62, didn’t hold back on Monday’s episode of the Good Guys podcast, calling his on-screen wife a “saint” as he revealed how “heartbroken” he is for Loughlin, 61, amid her separation from the clothing designer, 62.

“I’m just heartbroken for her right now,” Stamos said. “She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way. I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”

The actor continued that he had “really tried to be there for her during this time, and also with the college scandal,” which saw Loughlin and Giannulli pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud in May 2020 after paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew athletes. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison for her part in the fraud, while Giannulli received five months.

“I said, ‘Look, all the negativity or hard hardships that you’ve been through in your life is connected to this guy,’ ” Stamos said he had told Loughlin of her husband. “Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. She put up with a lot over the years of this guy. And again, I’m not going to get into the relationship. It’s not my business. I mean, I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it. She is an angel, and she always made things better. She cleaned everything up. He’s a very successful dude.”

As for his own feelings about Giannulli, Stamos stated, “I will never talk to him again.”

“He’s a terrible narcissist, and I don’t think you ever get out of that unless you’re able to,” he continued, adding, “I pray for this guy. I pray that he gets a hold of whatever hole that he’s trying to fill, however he’s trying to fill it. I pray that he realizes that what he had was everything that anyone could ever hope for, and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help.”