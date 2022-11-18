John Stamos recently spoke up about his Full House co-star Lori Loughlin's college admissions scandal, and the actor did not mince words while defending his old friend. During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, host Dax Shepard brought up Loughlin. He also noted Stamos' reputation for being a fervent proponent of Loughlin over the past few years, following her prison sentence after pleading guilty to her involvement in the Ivy League college scandal.

"We talked last night about you," Shepard said. "It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her then people get mad. If you don't defend her, then you feel bad because she's a great person." Offering his very candid position on the matter, Stamos replied, "She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f—ing jail man." He then added, "I am going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn't really the architect of any of it – she was in the way background. She didn't know what was going on." Stamos and Loughlin starred in Full House — and its sequel series, Fuller House — as husband and wife, Jesse and Becky Katsopolis.

In May 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation and its founder Rick Singer, in order to get their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21 — designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team.

This was a false designation, however, as neither of the girls had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin served two months behind bars, and Giannulli served five months, after pleading guilty to charges they incurred from the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. Additionally, Loughlin was hit with a fine of $150,000, and Giannulli ordered to pay $250,000. They were both given community service as well, with the legal request reflecting that Loughlin has met her required hours, while her husband is still working to complete his. Notably, they are both serving 2 years of supervised release in California.