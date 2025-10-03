Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Split After Almost 3 Decades of Marriage

It’s a wrap for actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli. The couple have called it quits after nearly 28 years of marriage.

Loughlin’s rep released a statement to PEOPLE. “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” said Loughlin’s representative Elizabeth Much.

The estranged couple are parents to daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. They famously served jail time for their participation in the college admissions scandal where they faked admissions applications and test scores for them to get accepted into University of Southern California.

The split comes after the Full House alum Giannulli listed their 11,800-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills for $16.5 million in February. They purchased the home in 2020 for $9.5 million following the scandal a year prior.

As widely reported, the former couple pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after they were accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters admission where they falsely designated the girls as recruits to the university’s crew team even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, while Giannulli received a five-month sentence. She slowly returned to acting with roles in television programs and films on Hallmark.

Loughlin and Giannulli eloped just two days before Thanksgiving in 1997. “We had Moss’ best friend and a minister meet us, and we got married at sunrise and then we went to Thanksgiving dinner and we told everybody,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. She added: “We had talked about doing a wedding and we just thought, ‘Let’s get up and let’s go do it.’” She was previously married to Michael Burns from 1989 to 1996.

Also speaking with ET, she gave the secret to their lasting marriage at the time. “He’s my guy, he’s my person,” she gushed. “It’s communicating, it’s listening, it’s picking and choosing your battles. It’s being flexible, it’s all of that.”

Rumors of tension in their marriage began last year. At the time, sources claimed their career schedules kept them busy with little time for one another.