Lori Loughlin’s Marriage Facing Stress, Report Claims

While Full House staple Lori Loughlin’s career is getting a resurgence, her marriage is said to be on thin ice as sources tell Radar that her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is jealous of her television comeback. Loughlin is set to make her small screen return in the police drama On Call. It’s her first major role since she and Giannulli were convicted of bribery and fraud charges in the college admissions scandal. They were accused of paying a fixer $500k for their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, to have a better shot at being granted admission to the University of Southern California by lying on their college application and manipulating test scores.

Loughlin did two months behind bars, and Giannulli did five months. She lost roles on Hallmark’s When the Heart Calls and a subsequent fallout for the Netflix reboot Fuller House that ended up being canceled. But Dick Wolf’s team is giving her a chance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wolf, who is best known for his Law & Order franchise, hired Loughlin for his new Prime Video series, which is set to debut in January 2025. “Lori is beside herself with excitement getting on a Dick Wolf show — practically everything he touches turns to gold,” a source told the outlet.

The inside continued: “And even more, it’s a new turn for her as an actress since she’s always done family-oriented stuff like Full House and Hallmark Channel. It’s a whole new world for her.”

But Giannulli is still reeling from his downfall and hasn’t had the same resurgence. “A lot of their friends really believed that going through this scandal would have drawn Lori and Mossimo closer together, [but] they have argued a lot [since being released from prison],” a source explained. The source also revealed: “Lori isn’t going to let Mossimo’s jealously slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback or she may leave him behind.”

But Loughlin’s rep says any rumors of a strained marriage for the pair are “outrageous”. A previous source said of their marriage: “Lori’s not the sour character she was in the past. She’s cleaned up her act and is a nicer person — and that’s been noticed in Hollywood. Doors are opening for her again, but the same can’t be said for Mossimo.”

Giannulli has been trying to stay busy and a source says there are offers, but “nothing is taking off — and he’s taking it out on Lori.” The two have been married since 1997.