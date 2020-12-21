John Mulaney Reportedly Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse

✖

John Mulaney has reportedly checked himself into an addiction rehabillitation facility for 60 days. Sources close to the comedian told The New York Post's Page Six that Mulaney sought help for alcoholism and cocaine addiction. Mulaney has joked about his sobriety and his past abuse of drugs extensively in his stand-up comedy.

Mulaney is reportedly in a rehab facility in Pennsylvania, for a 60-day stint starting this weekend. The 38-year-old first became sober at the age of 23. The insider said that Mulaney's addiction has troubled him during the pandemic, but did not reveal any specifics about whether there was a relapse. They said: "John's friends and family are happy that he's finally getting some help and focusing on his health. His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has taked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic."

"He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab," the insider added.

This story is developing.