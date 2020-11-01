'SNL': John Mulaney Divides Social Media Over Belief That 'Nothing Much Will Change' If Biden Wins Election

John Mulaney returned to SNL for his fourth hosting appearance on Saturday. Still, he didn't get through it without a little controversy. During his monologue, Mulaney took a moment to address Election Day on Tuesday and the decision people will be making.

During the opening monologue, Mulaney took a turn he usually doesn't take by targeting politics and saying that the 2020 Election was essentially an "elderly man contest." Folks did not take kindly from there.

"So there's two elderly men and you're supposed to pick your favorite of the elderly men," Mulaney said during his bit. "You can put it in the mail or you can go and write down which elderly man you like and we'll add them all up. Then we might have the same elderly man or we might have a new elderly man.

"But just rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States," he continued. "The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects."

John Mulaney’s monologue tonight on SNL: “On November 3rd there is an elderly man contest...But just rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States.” Mulaney supported Bernie in the primary’s, and is still completely based. pic.twitter.com/nXK3Bbowrs — ☭ New York Socialist ☭ (@TheNYSocialist) November 1, 2020

Plenty agree with Mulaney, there is no doubt about that. Still, saying there is little difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden gives a lot of folks horrible flashbacks to 2016 when the same was said about Hillary Clinton. It shouldn't be like that, especially so close to an election that many have already voted in through the mail and early voting. Still, many decided to take to social media and slam the SNL host for the one time his standup takes a political turn.