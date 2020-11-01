'SNL': John Mulaney Divides Social Media Over Belief That 'Nothing Much Will Change' If Biden Wins Election

By Andrew Roberts

John Mulaney returned to SNL for his fourth hosting appearance on Saturday. Still, he didn't get through it without a little controversy. During his monologue, Mulaney took a moment to address Election Day on Tuesday and the decision people will be making.

During the opening monologue, Mulaney took a turn he usually doesn't take by targeting politics and saying that the 2020 Election was essentially an "elderly man contest." Folks did not take kindly from there.

"So there's two elderly men and you're supposed to pick your favorite of the elderly men," Mulaney said during his bit. "You can put it in the mail or you can go and write down which elderly man you like and we'll add them all up. Then we might have the same elderly man or we might have a new elderly man.

"But just rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States," he continued. "The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects."

Plenty agree with Mulaney, there is no doubt about that. Still, saying there is little difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden gives a lot of folks horrible flashbacks to 2016 when the same was said about Hillary Clinton. It shouldn't be like that, especially so close to an election that many have already voted in through the mail and early voting. Still, many decided to take to social media and slam the SNL host for the one time his standup takes a political turn.

"'Nothing will change' from the outcome of the election? Really, John Mulaney? Even as a joke? Okay then," activist Charlotte Clymer wrote on social media. Many disagreed with her, prompting plenty of debate in the replies.

Many were quick to note that Joe Biden said the same thing to donors earlier in the year. Despite their party affiliations and demeanor, not much will actually changed under either candidates.

Others attempted to clarify Mulaney's comments from their point of view. They noted that it isn't so much that Biden and Trump are the same type of man. The pair are clearly not alike. But when it comes to the general policies and systems established in the U.S., there isn't too much change to be had.

There was also a lot of folks who were out to take in the folks online who were losing their calm over the SNL statement. Many focusing on how "liberals" missed the idea that Mulaney delivered a joke. It also wasn't too far off the mark.

Other folks made jokes at SNL's expense, sharing some faux outrage at Mulaney's stand-up performance and the show's insistence on focusing on politics. This response actually tries to improve the monologue.

Finally, there were some that were genuinely moved that Mulaney spoke out on the subject. While it is annoying, it is an example of how voting, while important, is also just the beginning of a longer process.

