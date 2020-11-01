‘SNL’ Musical Guest The Strokes Light up Social Media With ‘The Adults Are Talking’ Performance
The Strokes were finally able to take the SNL stage after initially scheduling an appearance in April when their album The New Abnormal was released. COVID-19 and the whirlwind summer left that performance on the back burner until Halloween, when safer standards were introduced to protect everybody.
John Mulaney was tapped to host the episode and pointed out the significance of the episode concerning New York City. "Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me," Mulaney tweeted when the episode was announced. "I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow."
𝘽𝙤𝙤.— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 31, 2020
John Mulaney. The Strokes. Tonight. pic.twitter.com/GkNdnJTvtv
NME called The Strokes newest album "a cool album you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you," before labeling it "quintessentially The Strokes." The band performed on the show three times before, ranging back to 2001 after breaking through as a return of garage rock following the post-grunge era.
The band kicked off their fourth appearance with the first track off The New Abnormal titled "The Adults Are Talking." It was no frills, no wild pageantry, just full on rock for the band, which is how fans like it.
Fans were excited about the performance despite the album already being released months ago. It was just a nice change of pace for many who wanted to relax amid the tense period most have experienced for months. Scroll down to see what the band's fans had to say about the show.
i still can't believe the strokes are performing today like... i'm not ready ok this is going to make my mind explode— arroz 🇵🇪 SPOOKY STROKES SNL (@strokeitandsee) October 31, 2020
For many, seeing The Strokes on the show was a window to the past and a slice of normal life that hasn't been around since one year ago. It's also a nice diversion from the impending stress of election night.
If you need a rock band to lift everyone's spirits during uncertain times, really matching the whimsical energy of beloved comedian John Mulaney, you call upon the boundless showmanship and enthusiasm of The Strokes. #SNL— jesse (@rockmarooned) November 1, 2020
The Strokes are on SNL. If the world ends Tuesday, this was the best way for this show to go out— Jimmy Brooks (@ikttruth) November 1, 2020
People tuned in from all over, even if it is shady in some aspects. But watching it live on NBC isn't for everybody and you can't hold people at fault for doing that.
@thestrokes watching you from Mexico on an obscure website, the things I do for you 💙— ferni 🧃 (@FerniSoondi) November 1, 2020
john mulaney hosting snl AND the strokes as musical guest? gonna be a good one— carlos :* (@BarlosBarraza) November 1, 2020
It was also a warning sign that some folks are desperate for nostalgia. That or it is a sign that everybody who loves The Strokes is getting old and time is a process that doesn't shut down.
(Aging Hipster Voice) Oh hell yeah, The Strokes are playing #SNL— Michael Tedder (@mtedder) November 1, 2020
Just let the strokes play for an hour. #snl— Boss Hogg (@dmcgrath8) November 1, 2020
Still, it was a fun performance and many fans wish it could've just been the entire show. You can shut your brain off and go with the flow.
The Strokes doing a THEY LIVE homage on SNL tonight.— andrew woods (@JimJarmuschHair) November 1, 2020
Others were quick to see the massive "OBEY" in the scene behind the band as they performed. This is potentially a reference to John Carpenter's classic They Live starring WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. It's a fun slice of fiction that is far too realistic in current time.
The Strokes perennially sound like 2003 and I don’t hate it— Adam Amin (@adamamin) November 1, 2020
But yeah, it's a welcome sight and treat for the ears to hear The Strokes. They do indeed sound like 2003 and a time when the biggest fears we faced were international terrorists, endless wars and the impending arrival of the KFC Famous Bowl.