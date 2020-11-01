‘SNL’ Musical Guest The Strokes Light up Social Media With ‘The Adults Are Talking’ Performance

The Strokes were finally able to take the SNL stage after initially scheduling an appearance in April when their album The New Abnormal was released. COVID-19 and the whirlwind summer left that performance on the back burner until Halloween, when safer standards were introduced to protect everybody.

John Mulaney was tapped to host the episode and pointed out the significance of the episode concerning New York City. "Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me," Mulaney tweeted when the episode was announced. "I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow."

NME called The Strokes newest album "a cool album you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you," before labeling it "quintessentially The Strokes." The band performed on the show three times before, ranging back to 2001 after breaking through as a return of garage rock following the post-grunge era.

The band kicked off their fourth appearance with the first track off The New Abnormal titled "The Adults Are Talking." It was no frills, no wild pageantry, just full on rock for the band, which is how fans like it.

Fans were excited about the performance despite the album already being released months ago. It was just a nice change of pace for many who wanted to relax amid the tense period most have experienced for months. Scroll down to see what the band's fans had to say about the show.