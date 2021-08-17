Joe Jonas Poses Nude in His Birthday Suit as He Turns 32

✖

Joe Jonas is ringing in his 32nd year in his birthday suit. The Jonas Brothers star celebrated his big day Monday with wife Sophie Turner, sharing photos of the milestone on Instagram Monday. The Masters Tournament-themed day also including a selfie taken by the Game of Thrones star featuring the birthday boy stripped down.

In the photo, Turner, 25, is seated in front of a vanity doing her makeup, as Jonas stands nude behind her brushing his teeth. The birthday photo dump also included another selfie taken at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel as well as the golf-themed birthday decor and a coffee-shaped cake. "Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday [heart] #32," the "Sucker" singer wrote in the caption.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony and had a more formal ceremony later that year in France. Last month, the couple celebrated daughter Willa's first birthday after welcoming her together on July 22, 2020. On Father's Day in June, the Dark Pheonix star gushed about watching her husband grow into "the ultimate dad," writing on Instagram, "Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."

In May, Jonas shared that while having a new baby during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, he has been embracing all the time he can spend with the little one while home from touring. "It's been amazing," he said of becoming a father in an interview on CBS This Morning, adding, "It's been forced time at home."

"I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," the musician continued. "And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. ...I'm so thankful and grateful."