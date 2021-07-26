Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Unexpected Quarantine Hobby Revealed

✖

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner did not just become parents during the coronavirus pandemic. They also became master Lego builders, the Jonas Brothers star revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine's My Monday Morning series. Jonas and the Game of Thrones star married in 2019 and welcomed a daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

"I got very into Lego building. My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos," Jonas, 31, told the Wall Street Journal. "It was also quite funny because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite. At first, we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it: 'You do you; I’ll be here for support.'" Jonas said he became "moral support" during Turner's Lego building sessions, making cocktails for the two of them. They built Lego Batmobile and Harry Potter sets during the quarantine.

In the My Monday Mornings series, interview subjects detail their routines when they get up in the morning. Jonas said he doesn't usually have a set time to wake up, but he still has a set schedule. He will meditate for three to five minutes, usually using the Headspace app. He is also learning Italian with the Duolingo app. Next, Jonas will make a gratitude list, joking, "I'm grateful for the cup of coffee I'm making." The "Cake By The Ocean" singer also listens to NPR's Up First and takes a look at social media before starting his day.

Jonas, who recently teamed up with shoe brand Koio to launch a purple metallic running shoe, admitted to being a full-blown coffee nerd. However, he tries not to have too much caffeine each day. "I try to balance [caffeine] throughout the day; I drink a lot of water," Jonas told the Wall Street Journal. "I have this jug that reminds me [how much to drink] on the side, 'You have to have this much by 8 a.m., by 12 p.m.' It keeps me drinking water throughout the day to make sure I have a good intake."

As for the best style advice he has ever received, Jonas said he tries not to overthink his looks. "I feel like it’s so easy to double-check, triple-check your outfit," he said. "Does it match enough, doesn’t match enough? If it feels good on you, you should just wear it."

While Turner and Jonas are willing to discuss their morning routines and what they did during the quarantine, you can bet they won't be talking much about Willa. The two have been fiercely protective of her image. In May, Turner shared a since-deleted post on Instagram in which she blasted the paparazzi for getting a picture of her with Willa. Turner is not sharing photos of Willa herself to protect their daughter's privacy.

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," Turner, 25, said in the video. "It's f—ing creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them." Turner called the paparazzi's behavior "disgusting," adding that they "do not have my permission."