Sophie Turner Celebrates Husband Joe Jonas' Birthday With Stylish New Photos

Sophie Turner is sending love to "birthday boy" Joe Jonas as the Game of Thrones star's husband rang in his 32nd birthday in style Sunday. Turner shared photos of the Jonas Brothers member to Instagram in honor of his big day, with birthday decorations in the background making it clear the two were celebrating in style.

In the photos, Jonas wears a white and black collared shirt with gold buttons and gray high-waisted pants. Turner captioned the shots simply, "Birthday boy," and Jonas showed her love in response by posting a red heart emoji. The singer's sister-in-law, Prinyanka Chopra Jonas also was one to wish him a happy birthday, sharing a throwback photo with her husband Nick Jonas. "Happy birthday Joe. Wish you love and all the good things in the world!" Chopra Jonas captioned the photo. Brother Kevin Jonas added in his own birthday tribute, "Happy birthday [Joe Jonas] love you dude!!! Dance your face off today!"

It's been a big year for Jonas, who celebrated daughter Willa's first birthday last month after welcoming her with Turner on July 22, 2020. On Father's Day in June, Turner gushed about watching her husband grow into "the ultimate dad," writing on Instagram, "Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."

Back in May, Jonas explained that while having a new baby during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, he has been loving time at home away from touring with his little one. "It's been amazing," he said of becoming a father in an interview on CBS This Morning, adding, "It's been forced time at home."

"I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," the new dad continued. "And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. ...I'm so thankful and grateful."