Jodie Turner-Smith Breaks Her Silence on Joshua Jackson Divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith has broken her silence about her divorce from Joshua Jackson. The White Noise actress, 37, opened up for the first time in a new interview with The Times, revealing the reason she decided to file for divorce from the 45-year-old Dawson's Creek star, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Juno, in October 2023.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," Turner-Smith said. "And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children." The Queen & Slim star continued on with some relationship advice, saying that everyone should periodically take time to consider if they are living their most authentic lives.

"If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us," she explained. "And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."

When it comes to her relationship with Jackson, Turner-Smith said, "I don't think it's a failure." She continued, "We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."

The model concluded, "The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved." Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot in December 2019, welcoming their daughter in April 2020. Three years later, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023.

Both Turner-Smith and Jackson appear to have moved on romantically following their breakup, however. Jackson has seemingly moved on with Lupita Nyong'o, who split from boyfriend Selema Masekela in October 2023 after about a year of dating. Jackson and Nyong'o, 40, were spotted out together at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles just weeks after Turner-Smith filed for divorce, and two months later, the two were spotted holding hands during a romantic walk. As for Turner-Smith, she was spotted in October 2023 arm-in-arm with a mystery date at the Casamigos' Halloween Party in Los Angeles.