Lupita Nyong'o Spotted With Joshua Jackson Shortly After Revealing Breakup

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson stepped out together for a Janelle Monae concert on the heels of their respective breakups. The Dawson's Creek alum sported a black jacket and white T-shirt in photos obtained by E! News, while the Oscar winner rocked a dark jacket, patterned shirt and black tank top. Throughout the night, the two were spotted chatting as Monae performed in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday.

The outing comes just three weeks after Jackson's estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce from the Fatal Attraction actor after four years of marriage. In court documents, Turner-Smith cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce and requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Their listed date of separation was Sept. 13.

Nyong'o announced Thursday on Instagram that she and boyfriend Selema Masekela had split about a year after going public with their romance in December 2022. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress penned an emotional note on social media to announce her breakup, writing that while "there are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering," it was "necessary" for her to "share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust."

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she continued, adding that while she wanted to "run into the shadows and hide" with her heartbreak, "I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

The Us star continued that by sharing the news of her breakup, she was trying to "keep it [100]," and also possibly help someone else going through something similar "who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup." While Nyong'o never referenced Masekela by name, she concluded simply, "Let's face our pain so we don't spread it." Masekela, a TV host and sports commentator, has not commented publicly on the end of their relationship.