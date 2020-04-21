Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Welcome Their First Child, a Daughter

✖

Actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith just welcomed their first child together. According to a report by PEOPLE, the couple now has a daughter. Sources said that both the baby and Turner-Smith are healthy and happy.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," representatives for the two stars said. So far, there is no word on what the baby girl's name is, nor where she was born. Jackson and Turner-Smith first announced their pregnancy back in December, and fans were overjoyed. Now, the birth of their daughte comes just a couple of weeks after Turner-Smith made an Instagram post reflecting on her "fantastic voyage" into the motherhood. The note was accompanied by a photo of Turner-Smith standing nude in the sun, her pregnancy on full display.

Turner Smith wrote that motherhood is "a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation." She thanked photographer Frankie Mark "for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked."

Both Turner-Smith and Jackson are basking in recent career successes as well. Turner-Smith's Queen & Slim winning a myriad of awards and Jackson's new show Little Fires Everywhere drawing a huge audience on Hulu. The show has become all the more sensational for airing during the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of Americans stranded at home for weeks on end.



Turner-Smith and Jackson first got involved with each other in 2018, though their history goes back much further than that. In an interview with W. Magazine back in January, Turner-Smith said that Jackson was her first teenage crush years ago when she watched him play Pacey on Dawson's Creek. Jackson — eight years older than his wife — dated his then co-star Katie Holmes and a couple of other actresses in the years before he met her.

The couple married last year and announced their pregnancy news in January, to fans' delight. Like man people, they are currently social distancing as much as possible. Jackson gave the latest updates in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying: "We're just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity. We're in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge watching last week, so now... we've moved our way through Monopoly. Now it's actually Jenga. Jenga's the thing!"