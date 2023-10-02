Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce From Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed to divorce her husband Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage. The Queen & Slim actress, 37, filed to split from the Dawson's Creek actor, 45, in Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ reports, listing their date of separation as Sept. 13. and citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their marriage.

Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. Turner-Smith has requested 50/50 shared custody in her divorce filing but has requested that spousal support be taken off the table for both her and Jackson. There is no prenuptial agreement in place. Turner-Smith and Jackson were seen together on Sept. 9 celebrating the model's 37th birthday in New York City and were also spotted recently at New York Fashion Week. Last week, however, Turner-Smith was spotted solo while attending the Albie Awards hosted by George Clooney.

The Fatal Attraction actor and White Noise actress first met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018, with Turner-Smith admitting that she was a fan of her future husband from back in his Dawson's Creek days. "When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," she joked on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

In August 2019, Jackson and Turner-Smith were spotted picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills, California, and in December 2019, the two tied the knot. The couple has spoken glowingly about one another in the days since their relationship was made public, with Turner-Smith telling PEOPLE in April 2021 that she considered herself very lucky to have found her husband.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she shared, adding, "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being." In 2022, the actress told Forbes that she wanted to marry Jackson because of how "loved and supported" he made her feel especially early on. "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up," she gushed at the time. "That is one of my favorite things about him."